Twitter cracks down on right-wing media personality Alex Jones

Twitter has restricted the account of right-wing media personality Alex Jones for violating its policies, according to a Tuesday report.

Jones will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days, Dow Jones reported, citing the company.

According to that report, the social media platform suspended Jones for a policy-offending tweet, but it declined to comment on the content in question.

Dow Jones reported that Twitter sent Jones a note citing his promotion of a link to a video "that violated the company's policy against targeted harassment of someone or inciting others to intimidate or harass someone."

Jones' Twitter account now has "limited functionality," a Twitter spokesperson told CNBC, adding that the company required the deletion of a tweet that violated its rules.

Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Spotify had earlier this month clamped down on content by Jones citing policy violations.

Apple removed podcasts of his infamous "The Alex Jones Show" as well as a number of other InfoWars audio streams on Aug. 6. Facebook and Google made similar decisions the same day.

Jones responded to last week's bans in a series of tweets and a live stream on Periscope, which is owned by Twitter. His accounts for both platforms remained up and active through that day.

Twitter told CNBC at that time that InfoWars and its associated accounts had yet to violate the guidelines for either platform.