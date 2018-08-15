US futures pull back as investors switch focus to new earnings; Turkey crisis weighs

Markets have been on a roller coaster ride in recent sessions as political turmoil rattles investor sentiment. Aside from concerns over a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and major economies including China, market focus has been mainly fixated by the economic crisis coming out of Turkey.

Turkey's financial troubles have recently sparked fear of contagion with the country's currency having taken a deep slide in recent trading sessions. The free fall in the Turkish lira has put investors on edge and continues to be watched closely.

Pressure has been ramped up in recent days, as market-watchers became jittery over the Turkish president's control of the economy and U.S. leader Donald Trump saying last week that he was in support of doubling metal tariffs on the Middle Eastern country. In the latest surrounding the topic, on Tuesday Ankara's government has announced new levies on American cars, cigarettes and alcohol, escalating tensions between the two nations.

While political turmoil is likely to keep investors on their toes Wednesday, news out of the corporate space will also be in focus.

In earnings news, Tencent, Macy's, Pershing Square Holdings, Cisco Systems and NetApp are all due to publish their latest financial results.