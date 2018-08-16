A former librarian blew $89,000 of public money on a mobile game

A former librarian in Utah will serve 30 days in jail after he was found guilty of spending around $89,000 in public money on a mobile app called "Game of War," a local news outlet The Herald Journal reported.

Adam Winger was a director at the North Logan City Library for about three years before he was placed on administrative leave last summer, which quickly followed with his resignation three months later.

Winger pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges in June, according to the Herald Journal. He agreed to pay $78,000 in restitution in advance as part of his negotiated plea settlement, which likely helped him avoid prison, the newspaper added. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and will be barred from having any fiduciary responsibilities in the future.

"Game of War" is a free-to-play mobile role playing video game where players farm for resources, create buildings and fight each other. Certain tasks take time to be completed but those could be expedited by making a payment inside the game. The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Amazon Marketplace.