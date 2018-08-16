European stocks seen higher on fresh trade talks between China and the US

Bourses in Europe are expected to open higher Thursday morning following news that China has accepted an invitation from the United States to talk trade in late August.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 41 points at 7,522; the DAX 30 is expected to open 86 points higher at 12,215; and the CAC 40 is set to start 33 points higher at 5,320; according to IG.

The positive trade news was not enough to lift Asian shares, where concerns over Turkey, a stronger dollar and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on investor sentiment.

The focus on the lira remains unchanged. The currency rose slightly against the dollar on Thursday morning, after rallying Wednesday on the back of financial support from Qatar. The latter promised to invest $15 billion in Turkey, amid the ongoing spat between Ankara and the U.S. Washington said Wednesday that its steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey will remain in place even if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frees U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

In other news, Wienerberger, Carlsberg, Henkel and Aegon are set to report their latest earnings.

Market players will also watch out for new retail sales figures due in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.