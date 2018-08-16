I know the S Pen has a cult following, and it works well, but I just don't find it as useful as typing out notes.

Normally, when someone recommends a book or a song, I open my phone and type a note to myself to read it. With the Galaxy Note 9, I tried to get adjusted to pulling out the S Pen and writing that recommendation down on the screen. It's fun, but I have terrible handwriting and just felt like it was more work than typing something out quickly.

It also seems like Samsung is running out of new use-cases for the S Pen. You can now use it to skip forward in Spotify, which works fine, but just isn't something I'd do. The act of popping out the pen just to do that is weird. Or it can be used as the camera shutter button, but again it's not something I find myself really needing.