JC Penney shares crater 22% on earnings miss, lowered forecast

J.C. Penney on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations, as it continues to grapple with the overhang of unsold merchandise.

As fast fashion brands like Zara have trained shoppers to shop new styles more frequently, retailers like J.C. Penney have struggled to build a supply chain to support quick inventory changes and to gather the data needed to anticipate what will be on trend.

J.C. Penney reduced its outlook for fiscal 2018 as it now expects same-store sales to be roughly flat and to post an adjusted loss per share $1 to 80 cents.

Shares of the company were down nearly 22 percent in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Losses per share: 38 cents, adjusted, vs. 6 cents, expected

Revenue: $2.76 billion vs. $2.86 billion expected

Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis said Thursday that the department store has "changed its approach to inventory management from 'buying to store capacity' to 'buying and chasing' into demonstrated sales trends." It is once again slashing the prices of products that have not sold.

It's not the first time the retailer has lowered its expectations due an overhang of merchandise. Last year, J.C. Penney slashed its profit and sales forecasts when it had to discount heavily ahead of the holidays.

J.C. Penney reported fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $101 million, or 32 cents per share, more than double its loss of $48 million, or 15 cents cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, J.C. Penney lost 38 cents per share, worse than the loss of 6 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales declined 7.5 percent percent to $2.76 billion, missing expectations of $2.86 billion.

The earnings are the first since CEO Marvin R. Ellison announced his resignation this spring, to head to the same position at Lowe's.

The departure came at an inopportune time for the company, which has struggled to compete within the quickly evolving retail landscape, as consumers shift their shopping online and away from the mall. Last year, it closed more than 100 stores.

Under Ellison, J.C. Penney had taken a number of efforts to help steward a turnaround, including a focus on beauty and appliances. In a bid to boost traffic, the retailer has focused on its salon business, hoping hair-dresser loyalty would turn into shopping frequency.

J.C Penney's Chairman Ronald W. Tysoe said Thursday the CEO process "Is going well and the board has met with highly qualified candidates who have expressed a strong desire to become the next leader of JCPenney. The hiring of a new CEO is the top priority of the Board of Directors and we will continue to expedite the process in order to bring this search to a successful conclusion."

In March, it eliminated 230 positions and announced the departure of executive vice president of Penney's omnichannel business, Mike Amend.