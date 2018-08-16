MoviePass adds even more restrictions as it transitions to new plan

MoviePass is adding even more restrictions as it transitions users to its new pared-down movie subscription plan.

The popular but financially ailing movie subscription service will offer users a choice of just six movies each day, the company said in an email to members Thursday, at the same time it's slashing the service to cap users at three included movies per month.

It's yet another change to the service as MoviePass seeks to curtail massive losses brought on by the sudden, wide adoption of its initial subscription plan that allowed moviegoers to see a film a day for $9.95 per month. MoviePass has experimented with peak pricing, ticket verification and other restrictions to stifle what the company has called "abuse" of the service.

MoviePass' parent company Helios and Matheson has lost nearly all its market value in recent weeks as MoviePass has sought emergency loans and faced growing uncertainty about the longevity of the business. Shares of Helios and Matheson fell as low as 3 cents Thursday.

MoviePass briefly considered raising the monthly fee for members, but said last week it would keep prices the same and instead apply the new three-movie cap.

Here's the full email that members received regarding the change: