Watch seven experts debate Nvidia ahead of earnings

Semiconductor company Nvidia is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the bell Thursday. And after introducing its eighth-generation graphics chip on Monday, the stock is up more than 32 percent year to date.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, a CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report" trader, said investors will pay close attention to the chipmaker's guidance in its second-quarter earnings release.

"Hopefully they strike the right balance and shareholders hear what they want to hear," he said earlier this month. "But that will determine whether or not this has a shot to break out into a new leg higher or if it keeps consolidating."

According to a study by The Boston Consulting Group, Nvidia produced the best returns for shareholders from 2013 to 2017. Here's what seven experts think about the chip stock.