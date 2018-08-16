Should you expect a 10 percent annual return? No, but you don't need to

A CNBC story that came out last week, titled "With this strategy, 'You can't avoid becoming a millionaire,'" caused quite the stir among readers.

In the article, Michael Taylor, author of personal finance tome "The Financial Rules for New College Graduates," said that anyone could retire a millionaire — if they invested just $5 a day for 50 years.

"The hurdle to being a guaranteed millionaire is relatively small, provided you start early," he said.

Yet some readers balked at the postulated annual rate of return — 10 percent — Taylor based his formula on. That expectation, they said, was a pipe dream.

CNBC spoke to investing experts and financial advisors about just how feasible that rate would be for most investors. Most agreed that, while no one should depend on any one rate — because the market is unpredictable — the heart of Taylor's lesson is still valid: investing early is critical, because of the power of compound interest.