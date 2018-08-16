Trader bets on Nvidia pullback on earnings – but would buy it anyway

Nvidia is on a tear and traders say the run is just getting started 34 Mins Ago | 02:54



While chip stocks have largely languished in 2018, one name has stood out: Nvidia has rallied 34 percent this year. But, a key test looms Thursday afternoon when the chip giant reports earnings. Some investors see a pullback ahead.

"This thing broke out extremely strongly last May and we've seen a trend line hold all the way up and I'm looking for a retest of that trend line as a buying opportunity," said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "I would be looking to buy a pullback at $248 to $250 and I think you're going to see this trend hold and some higher prices to come."

Nvidia has rallied 149 percent since the beginning of May 2017. A trend line stretching from then to this August places a support level at $249 underneath Nvidia shares. A 4 percent decline would take its shares down to that price.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, is confident in Nvidia's future growth given its presence in a fast-expanding market.

"With Nvidia we're really bullish on gaming and gaming is really the key to their growth as it makes up over 50 percent of their revenue," Tepper told "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Gaming and esports is going to be a huge market on a going-forward basis."

Global esports revenue is expected to rocket 38 percent higher this year to total $906 million, according to Newzoo data. Industry revenue could balloon to $1.65 billion by 2021. Many high-end gaming PCs and other devices are powered by Nvidia's GeForce graphics processing chip.

Tepper holds Nvidia as an exception to the rest of the chipmaker space.

"In general we are extremely bearish on the semiconductor sector. In fact, of all the sectors we watch it actually has the highest exposure to a trade war with 89 percent of revenues coming from overseas," he added.

Nvidia generates a large portion of its revenue internationally. The U.S. makes up just 13 percent of its total sales.