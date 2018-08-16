President Donald Trump attacked The Boston Globe in a tweet on Thursday after it coordinated efforts with hundreds of newspapers across the country to publish editorials defending a free press.

"The Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press," Trump said in a tweet. "PROVE IT!" he added, without elaborating.

Trump also claimed in that tweet that The New York Times had purchased the Globe for $2.1 billion, and had sold it two decades later for just $1. A Times report announcing that 2013 sale, however, shows that the paper was bought in 1993 for $1.1 billion and sold for $70 million.

Trump's charge of media "collusion" highlights his acrimonious relationship with the press, which he often accuses of bias against him. He's particularly enraged by coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.