US futures bounce back after positive US-China trade developments

  • JD.com, Walmart, JC Penney, Madison Square Garden, Nvidia, Applied Materials and Nordstrom will all be publishing their latest financial results during the course of today.
  • Investors are also likely to focus on reports of fresh talks between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher ahead of Thursday's open, as markets tried to regain some of the losses they saw in the previous session.

Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 108 points, indicating a positive open of 143.59 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointing to an upbeat start to the day.

Markets in Europe turned positive on Thursday, helping support U.S. futures, as investors tried to shake off anxieties surrounding Turkey's economic crisis.

Pressure has been ramped up in recent days, as market watchers became jittery over the Turkish president's control of the economy and U.S. leader Donald Trump saying last week that he was in support of doubling metal tariffs on the country.

Investors are also likely to focus on reports of fresh talks between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs. Asian-Pacific stocks fell into the red but pared some losses on Thursday, after Beijing announced that it had accepted an invitation from the States to partake in negotiations surrounding trade later on this month; Reuters reported.

While China has said that it wouldn't consent to any unilateral actions concerning trade, it did however welcome dialogue between the two nations.

While political turmoil will continue to keep investors busy on Thursday, fresh data and corporate news will also be on the agenda.

All the major economic data are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which includes jobless claims, housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey, and the business leaders survey.

JD.com, Walmart, JC Penney, Madison Square Garden, Nvidia, Applied Materials and Nordstrom will all be publishing their latest financial results during the course of today.

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to deliver remarks today.

