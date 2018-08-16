More than 300 US newspapers run editorials promoting press freedom after Trump attacks on media

More than 300 U.S. newspapers are running editorials Thursday that promote press freedom to counter Donald Trump's attacks on the media, in a move coordinated by The Boston Globe.

President Trump has often attacked some media reports as "fake news" and called journalists the "enemy of the people," and "very dangerous and sick," in a tweet earlier this month.

In July, he blasted The New York Times and The Washington Post as "anti-Trump haters" who "do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements — they will never change."

The Globe's initiative aims to denounce "the war against the free press" and it suggested that editorial boards take a stand against Trump's words regardless of their politics.

Larger papers such as the Chicago Sun-Times, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Enquirer have published editorials and the list extends to small weeklies, the Globe reported.

In its own editorial, published Wednesday, the Globe's editorial board wrote under the headline "Journalists are not the enemy." It published the results of a poll that showed 48 percent of Republican voters agreed with the statement: "The news media is the enemy of the American people," with 28 percent disagreeing.

The Globe wrote: "Today in the United States we have a president who has created a mantra that members of the media who do not blatantly support the policies of the current U.S. administration are the 'enemy of the people.' This is one of the many lies that have been thrown out by this president, much like an old-time charlatan threw out 'magic' dust or water on a hopeful crowd."