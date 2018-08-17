China backs Turkey to overcome its economic crisis

China is the latest country to offer some comforting words to President Recep Erdogan, as Turkey experiences a currency meltdown and a tariff spat with the U.S.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Yi said China believes that Turkey has the "ability to overcome temporary economic difficulties," according to a translated statement placed on the ministry's website Friday. He hoped that all parties concerned would resolve their differences through dialogue.

His comments follow a reported phone call this week between Erdogan and Angela Merkel, with the German chancellor offering to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Turkey's currency plummeted 20 percent against the greenback in a single trading day last Friday after President Donald Trump announced a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Ankara, in return for the country's continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first people Erdogan called on that day, increasing speculation that the Turkish leader is moving closer to Moscow as relationships with the U.S crumble. The embattled nation has also seen generosity from Qatar with the Gulf nation pledging $15 billion worth of investment on Wednesday.