Cramer's game plan: Get ready for a packed earnings week

Kohl's: While Cramer doesn't think that Kohl's will be hurt by a reinvigorated Walmart, he still warns that the stock is an erratic trader.

"I say buy some before and buy some after," he said.

In Kohl's favor is its partnership with Amazon that allows customers to return products from the e-commerce giant in exchange for Kohl's cash.

TJX: After the Macy's sell-off, Cramer is a little wary of TJX, although he otherwise expects yet another good quarter.

The off-price chain's stock has been steadily rising for a little less than a year, which Cramer takes as a sign that it has its mojo back.

"People just can't get enough of this discounter, or of Burlington Stores either," he said.

Medtronic: Cramer calls Medtronic the "perfect fit for this moment."

"The medical device makers are killing it here," the Mad Money host said.

His one hope is that the company's stock comes down ahead of the earnings announcement.

Toll Brothers: Cramer is looking forward to hearing from Toll Brothers' management about why conventional wisdom is saying that housing is too expensive, even as the economy is roaring.

He explained that the home construction company has become despised because of that belief. As a result, Toll Brothers' stock has been on a steady decline so far this year, like that of so many other homebuilders.

Despite that situation, Toll Brothers has been buying back shares and rewarding shareholders and selling lots of homes, according to Cramer.

Urban Outfitters: Retailer Urban Outfitters will also report on Tuesday, and the company has already said that the current fashion cycle will be long.

This is good news for shareholders because the Philadelphia-based company has been doing well lately, according to Cramer.