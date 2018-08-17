Cramer's game plan: Get ready for a packed earnings week

Alibaba: This week, the Chinese company Tencent saw its stock plummet after Chinese regulators blocked one of its most popular video games. Cramer is looking to see if Alibaba goes the same way as Tencent.
"Alibaba may be in better graces, but between the trade war and the slowdown of the Chinese economy, I'd rather stay away," he said.
VMware: Cramer expects an upside surprise from the cloud computing company, particularly after Cisco's strength this week.
"It helps other businesses onboard to the cloud, and it's the preferred way to get on Amazon Web Services," he said.
Cramer believes that VMware could be the strongest company reporting earnings next week.
Splunk: While Splunk's stock has struggled, Cramer stays optimistic.
"I'm not backing away from the best analyzer of data in an increasingly digital world," he said.
Splunk has partnered with Amazon Web Services and works with Coca-Cola, Nordstrom and the state of Alaska, among other other clients.
Intuit: Cramer said that he thinks Intuit is a stock worth buying going into the quarter. The financial software company has moved into cloud computing, and the Mad Money host calls it a "financial tech wunderkind."
HP: Another stock that Cramer named as worth buying before it reports is HP. Cramer is also a personal fan of the company, which makes his computer.
"I never thought I'd say this, but I'm darned glad I have an HP because the touch screen is the bomb," Cramer said.
Ross Stores: Cramer expects that Ross will be strong.
Like TJX, Ross is an off-price chain and is continuing to expand its reach in the United States.
Gap: When it comes to Gap, Cramer isn't sure what to expect.
"I can't figure out why the company just can't seem to deliver in this environment," he said.
But he isn't ruling out the clothing retailer altogether.
"Gap has good price points and better management than they've had in years," he said.