Judge in Paul Manafort trial says he has been threatened and is now under US Marshal protection

Judge T.S. Ellis, the man presiding over the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, said Friday that he has received threats about the case — and now travels with protection from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Speaking at a hearing outside of jurors' presence, Ellis also said he has no plan to release the names and home addresses of those 12 people now deliberating Manafort's fate because he is worried about their "peace and safety."

"I had no idea this case would excite these emotions, I can tell you that frankly," Ellis said, as jurors continued their second day of deliberations in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia. "I don't feel right if I release their names."

"I have no reason to believe that if those names are unsealed there won't be threats against them," Ellis said of the jurors, who do not have protection by U.S. Marshals.

Media outlets including NBC News had requested the names and addresses of the jurors be unsealed.

They also were asking Ellis to unseal discussions Ellis had with prosecutors and defense lawyers outside of the earshot of others in court during Manafort's trial, where he is charged with bank fraud and tax crimes.