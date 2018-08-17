US futures eke out gains as China-US trade developments show signs of hope

Markets in Europe and Asia posted slight gains on Friday, helping support U.S. futures, following positive trade developments between the U.S. and China. A strong session Thursday from Wall Street, which saw the Dow post its biggest jump since April, also lifted market sentiment.

On Thursday, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow confirmed earlier reports to CNBC which stated that China and the U.S. would hold a fresh round of trade discussions later on this month. Consequently, investors have shown optimism on the back of the news, that two of the world's largest economies could potentially resolve their differences in the ongoing trade dispute.

While China has said that it welcomes dialogue between the two countries, it did however caution that it wouldn't consent to any unilateral actions concerning trade with the States. The move comes after months of rising tensions between both economies, where each country has retaliated with counter-measures, after the other nation inflicted a new amount of levies on goods. Concern in markets has risen of late, as investors worry that an escalation in trade fears could trigger to an economic slowdown worldwide and lower corporate profits.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping a close eye on the moves in the Turkish lira, after it tumbled in recent trading sessions. Markets have been jittery of late over concerns surrounding the Turkish president's control of the economy and U.S. leader Donald Trump saying last week that he was in support of doubling metal tariffs on the country.

Aside from political developments keeping investors busy, a fresh cluster of data is due out on Friday. At 10 a.m. ET, consumer sentiment for August is scheduled to come out, along with leading economic indicators and the Advance Quarterly Services Report, that measures the performance of the U.S. service economy, for the second quarter.