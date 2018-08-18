While Google works to improve its own products and processes and launch into new domains, the Accessibility team has also ramped up its external focus.
Google reps sit on various web accessibility standards boards and committees, and the company publishes accessibility guides for third-party developers. It launched a free online accessibility development class, which includes training that all new Google employees complete during orientation, and Allen just helped put on an event with Teach Access, an organization that aims to make accessibility training mainstream in higher education.
Larry Goldberg, one of the founders of Teach Access and a director of accessible media at Oath, says that he's seen an acceleration in interest, resources, and awareness from all major tech companies over the past half decade, in both product development and representation.
"The idea of 'diversity in tech' has traditionally looked at women, people of color, and LGBT representation— and now disability is becoming a bigger part of that conversation too," Goldberg said. "The best way to make sure that products work for their stakeholders is to have people with disabilities on staff: It's not just what we create, but the way we create it and who creates it."
NOD's Glazer says that the tech industry still ranks lower than others when it comes to disabled representation, according to its disability employment tracker.
Part of attracting disabled candidates is making sure the work environment accommodates them seamlessly. Andersson said that the Accessibility organization has steadily helped steer all Google's campuses to being better equipped for people with disabilities. That includes small tweaks, like putting braille labels on the food in its micro-kitchens, or wider initiatives, like guiding managers on how to make every presentation accessible.
"We're working really hard to make things better," Allen stated. "I can't say that everything is perfect or that our technology works for everyone, but we're learning and changing so much all the time and that's exciting."