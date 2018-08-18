Allen first joined Google in a sales role in 2010. She quickly noticed ways that products she used every day, like Docs and Gmail, could be improved for blind or low-vision users like herself.

Back then, there were some Google employees focused on accessibility, but the group was small and scattered. It spurred Allen to take on a "20 percent project," consulting with different product teams across the company.

By 2013, Google realized that it needed to do better and do more. It then launched a centralized Accessibility team to oversee all its products, as well as user research and employee education focused on disabilities.

The crux of that change is that while accessibility-related product changes used to too-often rely on grassroots advocacy from people like Allen, there's now a standardized process in place.

"Any new product or piece of a user interface needs to go through a set of accessibility checks and tests," she said. "In the same way that privacy and security is checked for every product, accessibility is now checked as well."

Allen now works full-time on making sure Google's browser, operating system, and laptops work well for people with hearing, vision, dexterity, or cognition impairments. For example, the ChromeVox screen reader and adjustable magnification and contrast settings aid visually impaired users, and there's a keyboard guide for people who can't use a mouse.