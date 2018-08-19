President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, insisted that 'truth is not truth' when it comes to the investigation probing Russia's role in influencing the 2016 elections, as he voiced anew his concern that the president could be lured into a perjury charge by the special counsel.

In an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Giuliani rejected the idea that his team was slow-walking a request by Robert Mueller's team to interview Trump. The former New York City major insisted he would not be "rushed" into making his client available for something that could become a chargeable offense under the law.

"So what I have to tell you is, look, I'm not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury," Giuliani told the program. He dismissed the idea of Trump having any foreknowledge about Russia's efforts, or potentially obstructing the subsequent inquiry.

However, the former government lawyer tripped himself up when trying to elaborate, saying that Trump shouldn't fear testifying if he's being honest.

Giuliani blasted what he called "somebody's version of the truth," and drew mockery and biting rejoinders on social media by adding that "truth isn't truth" if key facts are being disputed.

Giuliani reiterated the president's position that he didn't discuss his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn with the FBI Director he ultimately fired, James Comey. The latter, however, has said the opposite.



"Comey says, 'you did talk about it.' So tell me what the truth is?," Giuliani asked.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As recently as Sunday, the president took to Twitter to repeat the claim.

Giuliani, however, has consistently voiced concerns that Mueller's efforts could result in Trump getting trapped into giving contradictory statements under oath.

The president's noted penchant for exaggeration, as well as his unrestrained tweeting that undercuts statements he previously made, may be playing a role in his legal team's thinking.