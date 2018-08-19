Some companies are bridging the gender pay gap, but it still pays to do your homework

Strides have been made, but some say the pay gap persists because of the way in which women negotiate.

"I've had women, who, when they've been promoted, have said 'Oh no no, that's ok, I make enough.' And that I think is much of how the pay gap comes about," enterprise software Blackline Founder and CEO Therese Tucker, told CNBC.

But she added: "I think younger women are getting better."

Still, others argue there's a valid reason women don't ask for raises as often as men or as aggressively.

"Women are in a bit of a bind because we're expected to be likeable especially in the workplace environment, and we could be penalized for asking for more simply because we're supposed to go along with things," Georgene Huang, Fairygodboss Co-Founder and CEO told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

However, she's optimistic that companies are addressing equal pay by conducting pay audits.

"They look at titles and gender and they say 'Are people being paid fairly?' And in many cases they are righting wrongs," she said, citing Salesforce, SAP and other companies that have taken action.