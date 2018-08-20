As semi stocks get wrecked, long-time tech investor sees two to buy on the dip

Semiconductor sell-off has created buying opportunity, veteran tech investor says 5:03 PM ET Fri, 17 Aug 2018 | 01:19

Call it a chip wreck.

Shares of Microchip Technology, Applied Materials and NXP Semiconductors all suffered recent declines, as has the SMH, the ETF that tracks semiconductors, which declined nearly 3 percent last week.

Despite the carnage, one veteran tech investor says the space is now flush with cheap buys.

"There's no question that near-term fundamentals are OK and valuations are deeply oversold," Paul Meeks, chief investment officer at Sloy, Dahl & Holst, said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The SMH semiconductor ETF's sell-off brought its price-to-earnings ratio down below 14 times forward earnings, nearing the two-year low reached in April. By comparison, the XLK technology ETF trades at 17.6 times forward earnings.

Meeks, who in the late '90s ran the $3 billion Merrill Lynch Global Technology fund, sees two chip stocks to buy on the dip.