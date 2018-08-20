Asia markets poised for higher open on Monday following positive news on US-China trade

U.S. markets closed higher on Friday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way with a 110.59 points jump to close at 25,669.32 following a report from the Wall Street Journal which said trade talks between the leaders of the U.S. and China were planned for November. The S&P 500 also rose 0.3 percent to 2,850.13, while the Nasdaq Composite erased earlier losses to close 0.1 percent higher at 7,816.33.

The WSJ report came after last Thursday's confirmation from U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow that trade talks between American and Chinese officials will be held later in August.

In recent months, the U.S. and China have been locked in an ongoing trade war with both sides placing tit-for-tat import tariffs on each other. The ongoing tensions have left investors fearful that further escalation could result in a global economic slowdown or a hit corporate profits.

"This has given markets some reason for optimism that a de-escalation of Sino-US trade tensions is possible one side or other of November's US mid-term elections," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a Monday morning note.

"The news resonated more in currency markets than elsewhere with gains most pronounced for the NZD and AUD; but it also served to lift US stocks into positive territory for the day after flat-lining earlier in the session," he added.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 96.128. Closer to Asia, the safe haven Japanese yen was trading slightly lower to the dollar at 110.53 yen per dollar as of 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN.

