Meet the world's greenest soccer club

"It's all electric, and it's GPS-mapped so you can track where it goes and it's all fed off the solar panels on the top of the south stand. I think it only uses 1.4 percent of the solar panels, which is about £50 ($64) of electricity a year." said head groundsman Adam Witchell.

"It's cheap, it's easy, and it saves me six to eight hours a week in work," he added.

Away from the pitch, the club is totally vegan — and its food has the official seal of approval from the Vegan Society. Fans heading to The New Lawn on a match day don't get the option of a meat pie, greasy beef burger or other traditional English soccer foods. Instead, it's a far healthier footballing feast.

The players as well have had to embrace the new dietary requirements and are buying into the idea that a vegan diet can even boost their performances.

Forest Green striker Christian Doidge has been one of those enjoying the benefits.

"I'm used to it now, I've been here for two years and I've had the best two years of my career. On and off the pitch I've been feeling really good, I suppose a lot of it's to do with the football club and the way it's run and it makes me feel at ease and it makes me feel really fit and healthy."

Ambitions for the club are to move up through the English football leagues. Its ultimate goal is to take its eco-friendly mission to the next level, and create another world-first by moving to a new purpose-built all-wooden stadium.