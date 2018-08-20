Tennis superstar Serena Williams on Monday opened up about the "Queen" collection, her latest partnership with sports apparel giant Nike and American fashion designer Virgil Abloh.
When the U.S. Open kicks off next week in New York, the Olympic medalist will hit the court in an all-new Nike outfit, created in collaboration with Abloh, who is artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and has designed items worn by celebrities such as Kanye West.
Sports apparel maker Nike said in a blog post that the new collection, "celebrates future-forward design, championing ambitious products that harness Nike's unwavering commitment to redefining performance and style."