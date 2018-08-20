Student loan assistance may become as popular as 401(k) plans

Jessica Crowley used to dwell on an unpleasant thought. When her children began college, she'd still be repaying her own student loans.

But a few months ago, the company where she works announced a new benefit: student loan assistance.

Now, New York Air Brake, which makes train control systems, pays Crowley $166 a month toward her student loan balance, which means she'll be debt-free sooner than she thought.

"It's going to shorten my loan life by a couple of years," Crowley, 30, said. "It's going to be a big difference."