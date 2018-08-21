Sen. Elizabeth Warren's new reform bill would ban members of Congress from owning individual stocks

Warren's proposal also arrives about two weeks after Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., was indicted and arrested by federal law enforcement officials on insider trading charges related to an Australian biotech company of which he was a board member. Collins suspended his re-election campaign in his Trump-friendly district in upstate New York a few days later. Collins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In pursuit of ending "both the appearance and the potential for financial conflicts of interest," Warren's bill would prohibit federal lawmakers, judges, Cabinet secretaries and other senior congressional staff from owning individual stocks while in office. It would also bar all government officials from holding stocks the value of which might be influenced by their work in office.

"Enough of the spectacle of HHS secretaries and herds of congressmen caught up in insider trading schemes," Warren said in the speech.

As an apparent alternative to individual stock ownership, the bill would create "conflict-free investment opportunities for federal officials with new investment accounts," according to a synopsis of the bill obtained by CNBC.

"They can put their savings in conflict-free investments like mutual funds or they can pick a different line of work," Warren said.

These accounts would be managed by the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, an independent agency established during the Reagan administration that boasts fewer than 300 employees.

A source familiar with the legislation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it would establish so-called Federal Employee Investment Accounts for senior officials to maintain their stock and securities investments. They can divest from their conflicted assets, the source said, and "temporarily invest the resulting funds" into the federal accounts.

Officials would be able to withdraw their funds from the government accounts "at any time without penalty," the source added.