Forget 10,000 steps: Google is trying out a new goal that won't intimidate you 

10,000 steps might not seem like a lot of activity. But for millions of people, it's such an intimidating goal that they give up after a few days.

At least, that's what Google's product folks discovered when they started doing research into how users felt about its Google Fit app, its equivalent of Apple's health software.

"We noticed that some of our users were intermittent, meaning they'd open up the app at New Years' but their activity levels weren't sustained," said Margaret Hollendoner, Google Fit's head of product in an interview with CNBC. "We wanted to support the users that were struggling to stay motivated."

Rather than focus on step goals, the company is shifting focus to give more credit to users for exercising in achievable ways, hoping that they'll reach 150 minutes of moderate activity and 75 minutes of vigorous activity. It worked alongside the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization to ensure that its health goals were in line withdoctors' recommendations.

Some of the changes include: