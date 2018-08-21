Iran unveils homegrown fighter jet at a ceremony in Tehran

Iran has revealed what it claims is a new domestically-produced fighter jet at a ceremony in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Iranian state television screened images of President Hassan Rouhani sitting in the "Kowsar" fighter aircraft, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Designed and manufactured solely by Iranian military experts, the Towsar is described as a fourth-generation fighter jet, which classifies it among military fighters in service from approximately 1980 to the present day.

By contrast, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II, the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and China's Chengdu J-20 are considered fifth generation fighters because of their enhanced stealth abilities and computational power.

Tasnim, citing the state television report, said Iran's new jet had already been through successful test flights and would soon be ready to carry out shorter distance aerial support missions.