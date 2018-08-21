Larry Kudlow hosted white nationalist publisher at birthday party, says he did not know his views

President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow hosted the publisher of a white nationalist publication at his birthday party last weekend.

Peter Brimelow, who publishes the anti-immigrant website Vdare.com, has been attending Kudlow's parties for years, Kudlow told The Washington Post, which first published the story.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Vdare.com as "an immigrant-bashing hate site that regularly publishes works by white supremacists, anti-Semites, and others on the radical right."

In a statement to CNBC, Kudlow said he was "disappointed and saddened" to learn of Brimelow's views. "If I had known any of that I never would have invited him. I don't agree with any of that."

Kudlow was a longtime contributor at CNBC before joining the Trump administration. His birthday party came one day after White House speechwriter Darren Beattie was dismissed after it came to light that he had spoken alongside Brimelow at a panel in 2016.

Kudlow's public views on immigration stand in contrast to Brimelow's. In a 2014 column for CNBC, Kudlow wrote that he supported immigration as a "pro-growth" issue and advocated outreach to "Latinos, African-Americans, young people and women."

A White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.