Prominent health investor Lisa Suennen to leave GE Ventures

Lisa Suennen, senior managing director at GE Ventures and one of the firm's most high-profile partners, is out after less than two years.

Suennen was recently described as a "unicorn collector" and a "towering figure in health care venture capital." Start-ups she's funded have sold to UnitedHealth and Aetna, among others.

When asked for comment on the move, Suennen told CNBC that it was time for her to "find a new adventure." She declined to elaborate further on her departure from the fund.

Suennen, an angel investor, joined the corporate venture arm of the struggling industrial giant less than two years ago. Her focus has been health and technology investments. In that time, parent company GE unveiled plans to spin off the health-care division and several other business units to reduce overall headcount.

GE Ventures got a new CEO, Sue Siegel, in October 2017. Its investment focus areas include cybersecurity, health care, life sciences and energy.

A spokesperson from GE Ventures could not immediately be reached for comment.