Manchester United is the world's richest soccer club, with a current valuation of $4 billion, ahead of the Spanish teams Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It also boasts almost double the operating income of its local rival and current Premier League champion Manchester City, but it is finding on-field harmony harder to come by at the start of the new soccer season.

An unconvincing opening game win against Leicester City, was then followed by an embarrassing 3-2 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion, which not only intensified pressure on manager Jose Mourinho, but also asked further questions of the Manchester United hierarchy.

The club had a relatively frugal summer in terms of new player signings, with Brazilian midfielder Fred signed for $66 million and one of only two notable incomings.

Mourinho missed out on several other transfer targets including Toby Alderwiereld of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Maguire of Leicester City, with the club seemingly unwilling to back his spending as much as in previous seasons.

Despite the lack of a marquee signing since the end of last season, Manchester United's share price has still risen by 14 percent to $23.85 since the end of July until just after the defeat at Brighton.