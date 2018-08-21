Pure Storage shares jump on strong earnings

Pure Storage shares jumped 9 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after the data center hardware company reported an unexpected profit for its fiscal second quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings: 1 cent per share, excluding certain items, vs. loss of 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

1 cent per share, excluding certain items, vs. loss of 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue: $308.9 million, vs. $301 million as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue climbed 37 from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Also on Tuesday, Pure said it acquired storage software vendor StorReduce. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

In terms of guidance, Pure said it expects a gross margin, excluding certain items, of 64.5 percent to 67.5 percent for the third quarter, on revenue of $361 to 369 million. Analysts project a gross margin of 65.8 percent, according to FactSet, and revenue of $363 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Pure's gross margin guidance for the whole fiscal year came in at 65.5 percent to 67.5 percent, excluding certain items, above the 65.9 percent FactSet estimate. Meanwhile, revenue guidance for the full fiscal year was $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, while analysts had been looking for $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Pure shares rose $1.95 to $23.96 after the report. The stock is up 39 percent this year.

The company went public in 2015 and faces competition from companies including Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and NetApp.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.