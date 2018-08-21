A federal grand jury has indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and his wife for allegedly misusing campaign funds and filing false campaign records with the Federal Election Commission.

In a 48-page indictment, federal prosecutors assert that between 2009 and 2016 the couple used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses like a family vacation to Italy, golf outings and expensive meals — things they could afford to pay for using personal funds.

"The indictment alleges that Congressman Hunter and his wife repeatedly dipped into campaign coffers as if they were personal bank accounts, and falsified FEC campaign finance reports to cover their tracks," said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman.

Prosecutors said the couple had received "numerous warnings" about their behavior.

A spokesperson for the congressman told NBC News that Hunter "believes this action is purely politically motivated."

Hunter was one of the first congressmen to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 election. For the fall midterm election, Real Clear Politics ranks California's 50th congressional district as leaning slightly in Hunter's favor. He had previously won re-election multiple times with about two-thirds of the vote.

The two are set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. PT on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, falsification of records and prohibited use of campaign contributions.