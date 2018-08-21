Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: RRGB, URBN and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers fell nearly 3 percent after the closing bell after the company reported earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. The hamburger restaurant posted adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents versus analyst projections of 48 cents; revenues totaled $315 million compared with $317 million expected.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company also said comparable restaurant revenues declined 2.6 percent versus a decline of 2.3 percent expected.

Urban Outfitters, which also reported quarterly results Tuesday, rose nearly 4 percent after hours. The company, which retails women's and men's fashion apparel, reported adjusted EPS of 84 cents against Wall Street expectations of 77 cents.

The parent of both the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie brands said that same-store sales of 13 percent helped drive record second-quarter sales and earnings per share. Revenues were $992 million versus $980 million anticipated.

Pure Storage, a data technology company, rallied 9 percent after the bell. The company, which provides enterprise-class storage and protocol services, reported earnings per share of 1 cents versus expectations of a loss of 6 cents. Revenue totaled $309 million.

The company also said it expects third-quarter revenues of $361 million to $369 million versus $363 million expected by Wall Street.

La-Z-Boy's stock rallied nearly 20 percent after the bell after it reported earnings per share of 34 cents, topping expectations of EPS of 25 cents. Revenues at the upholstery furniture retailer leaped to $385 million against expectations of $368 million.

"We had an excellent start to fiscal 2019, with strong results across the business," said La-Z-Boy chairman Kurt Darrow in a press release.