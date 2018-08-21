Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: KSS, MDT, SJM, TOL & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Kohl's – The retailer earned $1.76 per share for its latest quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 3.1 percent, higher than the 2.7 percent increase anticipated by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, and Kohl's also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Charles Schwab, E*Trade, TD Ameritrade – The discount brokerages are seeing their stocks pressured, following a CNBC.com report about a new JPMorgan Chase app that offers free stock trading.

Medtronic – The medical device maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.17 per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped Street forecasts. Medtronic raised its full-year revenue guidance, as it sees strong sales in its cardiac and vascular businesses.

J.M. Smucker – The food producer came in 2 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.78 per share. Smucker's revenue missed forecasts, however, and the company also cut its full-year outlook based on divestitures as well as slower sales of some products.

Coty – The beauty products maker earned an adjusted 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by a penny a share. Revenue fell below forecasts, however, hurt by supply chain disruptions.

Toll Brothers – Toll reported quarterly profit of $1.26 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 a share. The luxury home builder's revenue also topped forecasts as it sold more homes at higher prices. Toll raised the lower end of its fiscal 2019 average home price forecast by $5,000, now seeing an average price between $835,000 and $860,000.

Hertz Global — Chief Financial Officer Thomas Kennedy resigned after nearly five years on the job. The car rental company's chief accounting officer Robin Kramer will service as interim CFO until September 10, when former Nielsen Holdings finance chief Jamere Jackson will take over.

BHP Billiton – BHP reported better-than-expected profit and a record high dividend for the fiscal year that ended June 30, but the mining company said it was more apprehensive about the short term outlook. The U.S.-China trade dispute and rising costs are among the factors cited as potential negatives for BHP.

Tesla – Tesla suppliers are worried about the automaker's finances, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a survey saying 18 of 22 respondents believe Tesla is now a financial risk to their companies.

Microsoft – Microsoft said Russian hackers linked to cyberattacks during the 2016 election are now widening their targets to include the upcoming midterms as well as conservative groups. The company took down six domains last week that were registered to a Russian hacking group. Russia denied the allegations.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise – The software company's stock was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Bernstein, which said that the stock is fairly priced after a strong run and that secular worries remain for HPE's markets.