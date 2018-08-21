Trump avoids mentioning Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort at campaign rally

President Donald Trump avoided mentioning either former campaign boss Paul Manafort or former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen during a rally Tuesday night.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in West Virginia, just hours after Manafort was convicted of eight felonies and Cohen pleaded guilty to eight more unrelated felonies.

In New York, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to eight felony counts of tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. He also implicated Trump in the two felony campaign finance violations, testifying under oath that "a candidate" for federal office had directed him to make illicit payments to two women intended to influence the 2016 presidential elections.

And while Cohen did not name Trump in court, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis said, "Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"

Three hundred miles south of Cohen's courtroom, in Alexandria, Va., Trump's former 2016 campaign chair, Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight unrelated felonies: Five counts of felony tax fraud, one count of failing to report a foreign bank account, and two counts of bank fraud.

