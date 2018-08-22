Australia’s prime minister looks set to face a second leadership challenge in less than a week

Australia may be on the verge of new political leadership.

Despite winning a leadership contest earlier this week, Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull looks set to face a second challenge by former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Dutton resigned from his post after losing a cabinet vote 48 to 35 on Tuesday, at which he failed to persuade colleagues that he should be Australia's next leader.

Despite that loss, Dutton told Australian radio Wednesday that he intended to renew his bid to seize power of the Liberal Party of Australia and assume the role of prime minister.

"I'm speaking to colleagues. I'm not going to beat round the bush with that," he said.

Dutton had said earlier that he believed he was the best person to lead his party to the next election. Dutton, a former policeman, is building a platform based on cuts to immigration and tackling domestic energy costs.

In a sign that Dutton might gain the necessary support, four cabinet ministers and six more government ministers tendered resignations Wednesday morning. Turnbull has refused to accept most of these and claimed that those who had agreed to continue had offered "unequivocal support."