If you invested in these companies when the market bottomed in 2009, here's how much you'd have now   

It's been quite a bull run since the stock market bottomed out on March 6, 2009. In fact, it's been the longest bull run since World War II.

Here's how you would have fared if you held your nose, had a little luck, and invested $1,000 right at the bottom.

S&P 500

On March 6, 2009, the S&P 500 hit an intraday low of $666. As of Tuesday's market close, however, the index was at $2,862.96.

If you put $1,000 into the S&P at the end of trading on March 6, 2009, when the index closed at $683.38, it'd be worth about $4,189. That's not a bad return.

If you picked a few specific technology stocks, you could have done a lot better.

Apple

Apple's stock price was $12.19 on March 6, 2009. As of Tuesday's market close, it's worth $215.04. If you invested $1,000 nine years ago, you'd have $17,641.

Amazon

Amazon's stock price closed at $61.69 in March 6, 2009, and on Tuesday it closed at $1,883.42. If you invested $1,000 at the market's bottom, you'd have $30,530.

Netflix

Netflix's stock price was $5.45 on March 6, 2009, and now it's worth $338.02, based on Tuesday's market close. If you invested $1,000 back then, you'd have $62,022.

Outside of tech, one of the best performers might come as a surprise. Avis' stock price was 39 cents on March 6, 2009, and now it's $35.16. Putting in $1,000 then would get you $90,154.