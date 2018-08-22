Amazon and Netflix are up sharply since the start of this bull market, which became the longest ever on Wednesday.

But an unlikely stock has left them both in the dust.

GGP, a company that invests in shopping centers, is up more than 7,000 percent since March 9, 2009, the day the stock market reached its financial crisis bottom and the start of the current bull market.

Netflix and Amazon, meanwhile, are among the best-performing stocks of the bull market, surging 5,858 percent and 3,000 percent, respectively.

Semiconductor makers Micron Technology and Nvidia are also among the best performers of the bull market, skyrocketing 1,763 percent and 2,886 percent, respectively. Apple shares are up more than 1,700 in that time period.