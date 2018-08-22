Stocks

These stocks — including Netflix and Nvidia — are the biggest winners during this historic bull

  • GGP, a company that invests in shopping centers, is up more than 7,000 percent since March 9, 2009, outperforming high-flying tech names like Apple and Netflix.
  • Semiconductor makers Micron Technology and Nvidia are also among the best performers of the bull market, skyrocketing 1,763 percent and 2,886 percent, respectively.
  • The current bull market turns 3,453 days old on Wednesday, making it the longest on record.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos laughs as he talks to the media while touring the new Amazon Spheres during the grand opening at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2018.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos laughs as he talks to the media while touring the new Amazon Spheres during the grand opening at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2018.

Amazon and Netflix are up sharply since the start of this bull market, which became the longest ever on Wednesday.

But an unlikely stock has left them both in the dust.

GGP, a company that invests in shopping centers, is up more than 7,000 percent since March 9, 2009, the day the stock market reached its financial crisis bottom and the start of the current bull market.

Netflix and Amazon, meanwhile, are among the best-performing stocks of the bull market, surging 5,858 percent and 3,000 percent, respectively.

Semiconductor makers Micron Technology and Nvidia are also among the best performers of the bull market, skyrocketing 1,763 percent and 2,886 percent, respectively. Apple shares are up more than 1,700 in that time period.

The current bull market turned 3,453 days old on Wednesday. In that time, the S&P 500 has skyrocketed more than 300 percent. On Tuesday, it tied the one that ran from October 1990 to March 2000.

This bull market has not been so kind on some stocks, however. Shares of materials company Mosaic are down more than 26 percent since March 9, 2009. In fact, it is one of the only four companies in the S&P 500 that are down in that time period. The others are Apache, Newmont Mining and Freeport-McMoRan. Apache shares are down 18.2 percent in that time period, while Newmont and Freeport have fallen 15.6 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NVDA
---
MU
---
AAPL
---
GGP
---
NFLX
---
AMZN
---