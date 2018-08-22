JP Morgan says global stock markets are doing something they've never done before

J.P. Morgan is telling its clients the strange uncorrelated relative performances between the U.S. and international stocks will not last.

As a result, the firm predicts international stocks will outperform the domestic market the rest of the year.

"The recent divergence in the performance of US Equities vs. the rest of the world is unprecedented in history. For instance, if one looks at price momentum – it is positive for US stocks and negative for Europe and Emerging markets across all relevant lookback windows [one month, three months, six months and 12 months]. This has never happened before," quantitative and derivative strategist Marko Kolanovic said in a note clients Tuesday.

The U.S. stock market has soundly outperformed emerging market stocks this year. The S&P 500 is up 7 percent year to date through Tuesday versus the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF's (EEM) 9 percent decline in the same time period.