President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and campaign finance violations. Now, he's asking for your money.

Lanny Davis, the public face of Cohen's legal team, said Wednesday that he has set up a so-called "Truth Fund" to help pay Cohen's legal fees.

The page, hosted late Tuesday night on crowdfunding site GoFundMe, promises that all donations will go "to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump."

Not long before he admitted guilt on eight criminal counts in Manhattan federal court Tuesday afternoon, Cohen held high-profile roles as Trump's longtime personal attorney, a leader of the Trump Organization and deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Now the GoFundMe page for his cause is asking for $500,000 in crowdfunded donations. In just over nine hours, the campaign raised more than $20,000.

Davis, meanwhile, swept through the morning political talk-show circuit Wednesday. He repeatedly argued that Cohen's plea deal directly implicates Trump. Davis also said that Cohen has valuable information to provide special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating the links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

"Michael Cohen is going to be telling the truth to whoever asks him," Davis said on MNSBC's "Morning Joe," adding, "there are some issues that I think would be of interest."

But Davis said Cohen and his family are "suffering," and directed viewers toward the crowdfunding page.

"We ask everybody who is interested in Michael being able to tell the truth to help him out," Davis said.

A spokeswoman for Davis did not immediately respond to CNBC's questions about the legal fund.

Online, crowdsourced legal funds in one form or another have become a popular method of paying the bills in the slew of cases orbiting Trump and the Russia investigations.

Former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo, who was questioned by Mueller's team, has raised more than $330,000 in four months through his own GoFundMe page.

Jessica Denson, who worked to help elect Trump and is now suing the campaign over an allegedly hostile work environment, has had less success, raising just over $1,300 in one month.

Maria Butina, the Russian gun-rights activist accused of working as an agent of the Kremlin, recently set up a page asking for help to fight the U.S. government, whom she says arrested her "for crimes she did not commit."

Roger Stone, a longtime GOP operative and Trump confidant, has also pleaded for cash — although his fund raises more questions than most about where his donations are actually going.