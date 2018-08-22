Military experts say Iran’s new fighter jet is actually a US plane from the 1970s

Claims by Iran that is has produced a new domestically-produced fighter jet have been questioned by military experts.

On Tuesday, Iranian state television screened images of President Hassan Rouhani sitting in what was reported as a new "Kowsar" fighter aircraft.

Local media also reported that the plane was a fourth-generation fighter jet that had been designed and manufactured solely by Iranian military experts.

However, international aviation experts have been quick to cast doubt on the claim of pure Iranian technology and have suggested that the design is that of the U.S.-made F-5F jet, first built in the early 1970s. Tehran purchased 68 F-5s from America in 1974, five years before the Iranian revolution.

Joseph Dempsey, a defence and military analysis research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), took to Twitter to illustrate the comparison.

Speaking to CNBC by telephone Wednesday, his colleague and senior fellow for military aerospace at IISS, Douglas Barrie, agreed that the plane unveiled by Iran appeared to be a two-seater F-5.

Barrie said the idea that the plane was an indigenous creation should be taken with "a massive pinch of salt" but added there could be an element of truth to the manufacture of some new parts.

"The Iranians probably have the industrial capacity to at least make fuselage assemblies for this aircraft. They have obviously been able to make bits of these things," he said.

Barrie added that Iranian engineers may also have upgraded the plane's electronic control system, but that would not have proven particularly difficult given that the original specification hailed from as long ago as the 1960s.