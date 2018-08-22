The other rub — there's an import duty on steel, but not on imported steel kegs themselves. That means Chinese-made half-kegs shipped into the U.S. are still about $20 a piece cheaper than those American Keg is producing.

"We just slowly saw the price of domestic go up and up, so we had to, in turn, raise our pricing to keep our margins up a little bit. And while this is happening, there's still zero dollar import tariff on finished import kegs coming into the country. So it was just widening the gap between our price and theirs," said Brian Luzzi, American Keg's director of sales and marketing.

Companies like American Keg have been suffering the unintended consequences of Trump's tariffs, and earlier this week business groups headed to Washington, D.C., to warn the U.S. trade representative that proposed new tariffs on China will further drive up costs on U.S. companies and force Americans to pay more for everything from cradles to coffins.

"USTRs proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports dramatically expands the harm to American consumers, workers, businesses, and the economy," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in written testimony.

While most businesses argued that tariffs hurt American businesses and lead to higher costs, a few companies praised the tariffs or asked that they be extended to other products.

American Keg was one of them.

CEO Paul Czachor was in Washington on Wednesday to testify in support of the additional $200 billion being proposed in tariffs on specific goods from China. He said the list of products includes an important item — finished steel kegs — the same ones that are being imported and taking market share from his company.

Czachor said stainless steel prices for the materials he's using have increased by around 21 percent since the fourth quarter of 2017, when 232 tariffs were being discussed.

"We lost a lot of customers who can't pay these high prices. We have to try to stay afloat waiting for tariffs," Czachor said. "Our overall opinion is that the 232 tariffs were probably justified but our position is that the administration has some unfinished business. They should look downstream at companies like ours."

American Keg changed course several years ago when it decided to stop importing kegs from overseas and start manufacturing them stateside, also changing its name in the process to reflect domestic production. Ochs was the second hire on the production side five years ago, and he said laying off good men and women he helped to bring on the team hit home.