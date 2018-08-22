Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight counts related to tax fraud, campaign contributions, making false statements to a financial institution, and unlawful corporate contributions. Cohen also admitted to making payments to two women at the direction of a political candidate who appears to be Trump.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts in a separate case. Five of those counts pertained to tax fraud, two to bank fraud and one failing to file foreign bank account reports.

But while the news surrounding Cohen and Manafort were negatives for the market, strong quarterly earnings from Target and positive news on trade helped to offset most of the negative sentiment.

Target reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on the back of its best same-store sales growth in 13 years. The report sent Target shares up by more than 4 percent before the bell.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that a "handshake" deal between the U.S. and Mexico on NAFTA could be announced on Thursday. The report, which cites three sources close to the talks, said that time has been cleared on the White House schedule for the announcement.

The report comes as a nine-member delegation from Beijing is set to commence discussions with U.S. officials in Washington today, with the hope of finding ways to relieve friction between the two nations.

If the meeting goes well, this could lead to a future meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Trump, however, isn't expecting much progress from the talks, he said in an interview with Reuters.

The meeting comes as fresh tariffs from the U.S. on $16 billion of Chinese goods are due to come into effect this week, with Beijing having imposed the same amount in retaliatory levies on the States.

Investors also braced for a major milestone as the current bull market becomes the longest in history. The current bull market turned 3,453 days old on Wednesday. In that time, the S&P 500 has skyrocketed more than 300 percent in that time period. On Tuesday, it tied the one that ran from October 1990 to March 2000.