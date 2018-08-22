Watch: First press briefing since Michael Cohen implicated Trump in crimes

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to face reporters for the first time since President Donald Trump's former lawyer pleaded guilty to a number of crimes and his ex-campaign chairman was found guilty on eight counts in a tax fraud trial.

Paul Manafort, who led Trump's campaign for several months in 2016, on Tuesday was found guilty on eight counts,including bank fraud and failing to file foreign bank account reports.

His trial was the first to come from charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Alexandria, Virginia trial — and Manafort's second trial coming up in September — are not directly related to the Russia probe.

At nearly the same time on Tuesday, Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors in Manhattan. He admitted guilt on eight counts, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations related to payments he made to women before the election.

Without using his name, Cohen said "a candidate" for federal office directed him to make illicit payments to two women meant to influence the 2016 elections.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump complained that Cohen's campaign finance crimes were not being treated fairly compared to Barack Obama's.