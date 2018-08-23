$81 billion has been wiped off Alibaba's shares since record high as it gets set to report results

Alibaba reports its fiscal first quarter earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting a sharp dip in profit and pressure on margins as the Chinese giant invests in new areas of growth.

Here's what the market expects for the three months to the end of June:

Revenue of 80.75 billion yuan ($11.76) billion, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. This would represent a nearly 61 percent growth from the 50.18 billion yuan reported in the same period last year.

Net income of 8.1 billion yuan, which would mark a 44.7 percent decline from the 14.68 billion yuan reported in the fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share of 2.79 yuan.

Alibaba shares have been under pressure in recent months amid a broader sell-off in Chinese stocks over concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. Shares hit a record high close of $210.86 on June 14, but have declined about 15.6 percent since. That equates to an $81.3 billion fall in market capitalization or value. The stock is still up just over 3 percent year-to-date.