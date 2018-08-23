Gillett said Chronicle will provide "planet-scale" security analytics, combining Google's existing artificial intelligence, machine learning, infrastructure and "near limitless compute" capabilities.

That sounds a little like the monitoring and intelligence services offered by security giants like Symantec – where Gillett served as chief operating officer from 2011 to 2015 – FireEye or McAfee. But Gillett said Chronicle's vision is bigger and meant to augment, not replace, other security offerings already in the marketplace.

For instance, Chronicle will not offer "endpoint monitoring," a common security product that monitors devices in an enterprise and alerts security professionals when something goes wrong at the hardware level. Instead, Chronicle will focus on allowing organizations "to make sense of the information that is flowing across their environments in a way that is very, very cost effective," he said.

Despite still existing in a pseudo-stealth mode, there are several clues on what Chronicle's products will look like, including past X projects, some of the companies that have moved under Chronicle and what it hopes to accomplish.

First, the product will undoubtedly cover a wide swatch of the cybersecurity sector. Alphabet's Other Bets are expected to deliver a product "ten times the impact" than what already exists.

"For us, and I personally, there is probably no bigger threat to humanity than not getting the cybersecurity threat right," said Gillett.

Second, a large-scale advantage for the company is VirusTotal, a product owned by Google that was moved under Chronicle's corporate umbrella earlier this year. VirusTotal is a web-based application that analyzes incoming potential threats in the form of website URLs and file attachments. It's free to use, and is ubiquitous among security professionals, large corporations, antivirus companies and government agencies.

VirusTotal records malware signatures and hallmarks of malicious activity, and gives security professionals the ability to vote on how harmful the content may be. The product was first launched in 2004, and Google bought it in 2012.

VirusTotal offers a valuable cache of 14 years of peer-reviewed intelligence on viruses, worms, malware and other threats. Data like this is necessary to provide meaningful thrust behind artificial intelligence or machine learning products, and it's hard to find it all in one place in the security industry.

Another top issue Chronicle is hoping to solve is the cybersecurity workforce crisis.

"Right now if you are a cybersecurity professional – and I don't mean somebody with a [technology] background, I mean really somebody who just knows something about cybersecurity – I think the unemployment rate is at 0% right now," said Gillett. "We have a problem. There's just not enough people to go around."

Through Chronicle's alpha testing, Gillett said the company has found that many large organizations may have "only three or four people on security, and they might not have the right tools."

"We can work with an average security team and turn them into a great security team," he said.

Chronicle's tagline, "Give good the advantage," in part refers to even out the playing field between large and small security teams, he said, with analytics that can help put supports in places where there may be a gap in personnel.

For now, we only have a broad idea of how Chronicle will tackle these problems. Gillett is keeping most details under wraps. But it's apparent Chronicle isn't thinking small.