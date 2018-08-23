Cramer: The market missed the mark on these stocks during earnings season   

This earnings season, companies have seen their shares move dramatically after reporting their quarterly numbers. CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks that the market has reacted foolishly at times, which means that investors can benefit if they know where to look. "The market's idiocy? Well, let's just say it's your opportunity," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host gave a rundown of several stocks where the market missed the mark during earnings season.

One of Cramer's "absolute favorite companies," Home Depot reported numbers before the bell last Tuesday that beat Wall Street's expectations. The stock rose in early trading.

But on the conference call later that day, executive management defensively fielded questions about what the broader housing market slowdown would affect the company's outlook. The stock fell $2 during the call.

"That would've been a great time to buy," Cramer said. Since then, the stock made up for those losses and then some. Shares of Home Depot closed at $200.16 on Thursday, $8 higher than its low after reporting earnings.

Another home improvement name, Lowe's, reported earnings Wednesday morning that also surpassed estimates. However, the stock fell in premarket trading on account of the company trimming its full-year revenue forecast.

During the conference call, CEO Marvin Ellison announced that the company will close all of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores, and the stock reversed its losses.

Last Thursday, graphics processing unit (GPU) maker Nvidia reported earnings that beat expectations but revenue forecasts that were lower-than-expected. Although the company had previously warned that the forecast would be lower as a result of its declining cryptocurrency business, the stock plunged.

"You had bears growling all over the place," Cramer said. A few days later, Nvidia revealed new GPUs to be used in video games, the company's biggest line of business. The stock erased its previous losses on the news.

One stock that Cramer thinks investors can take advantage of right now? Youth clothing retailer Children's Place, which reported earnings Thursday. Although the company beat Wall Street's estimates in both revenue and profits, the stock fell more than 1 percent during the trading day.

"The naysayers were focused on why Children's Place isn't making even more money per share," Cramer said. However, the company posted strong same store sales growth and outlined a solid plan to shift manufacturing away from China to avoid potential impacts from tariffs. Cramer thinks the stock could turn around and demonstrate once again that the market doesn't always make the right move.