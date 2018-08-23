Trading Nation

Five stocks have been left out of this historic bull market. One looks set for a comeback.

Trading Nation: Bull market's biggest losers
Trading Nation: Bull market's biggest losers   

Nearly 9½ years ago — 5,453 days to be exact — a financial crisis on the stock market found its bottom.

Since then, the S&P 500 has more than tripled in value, but a handful of stocks have been left behind.

Stocks like Mosaic Co., Apache, Newmont Mining, Freeport-McMoRan and FirstEnergy are negative since the market bottom on March 9, 2009.

One of those looks due for a comeback, according to two market watchers.

"I like the miners. I like [Freeport] FCX," Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. It's "a non-time-sensitive way to hide for the commodity crash and you get paid carry [interest], you get paid dividends while you're holding it."

Freeport's dividend yields 1.4 percent as of Wednesday. Its payout ratio, which measures dividends as a percentage of earnings, comes in at 5.1 percent.

Its recent sell-offs have also been beyond its control, tied more to geopolitics and macro headwinds, says Schlossberg.

"FCX is very levered to the price of copper, which has gotten very badly hit because of U.S.-China trade but not because demand itself is actually down. If copper comes back, so will FCX," Schlossberg said.

Copper prices have fallen close to 19 percent this year, putting the commodity into a correction and close to a bear market. Prices have sold off as the Trump administration escalated a tariff feud with China, potentially blunting demand for metals.

Michael Bapis, managing director of The Bapis Group at HighTower Advisors, also sees a comeback for Freeport.

"I like FCX as well. It's trading at seven times earnings," Bapis said on "Trading Nation." "There's a lot of growth, exploration growth in emerging markets, internationally and domestically once we get through these trade wars and the tariff wars."

Freeport has sold off this year with no clear resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict in sight. Its shares are down 23 percent in 2018, putting it on track for its first annual loss since 2015.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
FE
---
FCX
---
NEM
---
APA
---
MOS
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...