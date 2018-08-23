Here are the 10 disruptive innovations Citi says to put money behind

From anti-aging medicines to new the evolution of esports, Citi Research told clients which technologies it believes are the most disruptive in the world today are and how to invest in them.

Citi's global research team sent a report titled "Disruptive Innovations VI" on Tuesday. They presented 10 innovations that, while familiar to many, have undergone some fundamental change in recent years such that "we're now at a tipping point of accelerated adoption."

The 10 innovations are:

"All-Solid-State Batteries" "Anti-Aging Medicines" "Autonomous Vehicle Networks" "Big Data & Healthcare" "Dynamic Spectrum Access" "eSports" "5G Technology" "Floating Offshore Wind Farms" "Real Estate Market Disruptors" "Smart Voice-Activated Assistants"

Here's a breakdown of four themes from Citi.